Yesterday in Taoyuan Taiwan, a group was playing badminton in a sports facility when a 6.8 earthquake struck. They fled in the nick of time as the roof completely collapsed. According to CNN, nobody was injured, although the New York Times reports that the quake did kill one person, at a cement factory in Yuli.
Incredible earthquake video of gymnasium roof collapsing during badminton game, nobody injured
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- close calls
- earthquakes
This truck makes artificial earthquakes on demand…. for science!
The T-Rex is the University of Texas at Austin's mobile earthquake generator. A massive vibrator, the T-Rex is used to develop "in-situ testing methods that can be used to both evaluate the needs of existing infrastructure and optimize the design of future infrastructure, such that our communities become more resilient to earthquakes and other natural hazards." READ THE REST
A 7.3-magnitude earthquake hits Fukushima area of Japan
A powerful 7.3 earthquake struck Namie, Japan off the coast of the Fukushima prefecture Wednesday morning, leaving 2 million homes in nine prefectures, including Tokyo, without power. A 1-meter high tsunami advisory warning has been issued. From NBC: The earthquake was reported just before 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday, which is around midnight Thursday in… READ THE REST
Australia earthquake shakes TV studio
In this footage, things start to go sideways in the breakfast TV studio of Australia's ABC News. An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck near Melbourne in Australia. ABC journalists Michael Rowland and Tony Armstrong were in the studio for the breakfast show when the earthquake hit, shaking the TV set. The quake's epicentre was near the rural town of… READ THE REST
Record with clarity at a great price
Everyone knows the awful feeling; you have an important thought, but you don't have anywhere to jot it down, and before you know it the thought is gone. For those of us without a photographic memory, it's vital to be able to record our thoughts so they aren't lost forever. If you're someone who is sick of… READ THE REST
Become a Microsoft Excel whiz for however much money you decide
You may have hopped around and landed many jobs in your career. And while your tasks at these various gigs may have been different, you likely used Microsoft's slew of apps and programs to get them done. After all, the Microsoft Office suite contains some of the most widely used in the professional sphere. But if you're still not super… READ THE REST
Explore unknown territory with this Tanto-style knife
We think everyone can unanimously agree that, while nature can be absolutely stunning, there's danger afoot everywhere you walk. That's not to say you're primed for becoming a tasty bear snack every time you step out of your front door (unless you're a mountain person, in which case — yikes!), but emergencies happen. When all goes south,… READ THE REST