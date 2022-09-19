Incredible earthquake video of gymnasium roof collapsing during badminton game, nobody injured

David Pescovitz
image: NBC News (YouTube/screenshot)

Yesterday in Taoyuan Taiwan, a group was playing badminton in a sports facility when a 6.8 earthquake struck. They fled in the nick of time as the roof completely collapsed. According to CNN, nobody was injured, although the New York Times reports that the quake did kill one person, at a cement factory in Yuli.