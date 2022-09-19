Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to end the separation of church and state

Unable to respect the Constitution of the United States of America, to which she has sworn an oath to defend, Georgia's most outspoken member of congress wants to end the separation of church and state. Celebrating a political rally that she feels was more like a "Christian revival," Marge made her intentions clear.

Crooks and Liars:

Controversial Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was in attendance, and she had some thoughts on religion in America.

"We're seeing a resurgence; it's like a revival," she said. "It's really a Christian revival. I want to see the church in America come to life and save this country. Because the church in America is the American people. The constitution was founded by Christian men."

First of all, the Constitution wasn't founded. It was drafted. And Trump supporters are worshipping a false idol at his rallies.