In this footage, you'll see a simplified but fully functional 3D version of Minecraft running on a 1MHz CPU running inside Minecraft, complete with a monochrome display. The output is running much faster than real-time—the machine running on a standard Minecraft server would get about 1 frame a week—but this is nonetheless the moon landing of virtualized insanity. Sammyuri: "yes, we will run DOOM on this hardware at some point, but projects such as these take a long time to create! After all, we are only 3 people working on this in our free time. Have patience until then :)"
Minecraft running on a computer running in Minecraft
