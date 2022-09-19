New reports that accused sex trafficker Matt Gaetz sought a pardon

Matt Gaetz appears to have been worried about the investigation into his alleged sex crimes. While Gaetz and his friend former President, Donald Trump, claim no pardon was requested, many close associates of theirs keep stating otherwise.

Orlando Sentinel:

Gaetz did not specify the investigation, but also told McEntee he asked White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows for a pardon, the Post said.

A spokesman for Gaetz told the Post that the Congressman from North Florida stands behind Trump's statement that Gaetz never sought a pardon from him.

Other witnesses close to Trump have also testified to the committee that Gaetz was seeking a pardon, though he never actually received one.

Several news outlets have reported Gaetz is under investigation into whether he had sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl whom he paid to travel out of the country with him.