The weird world of Metabarons

European comics are a trip. Without the smothering hand of the Comics code stifling its creativity for decades, as it did in America, the European comics scene suffers from no shortage of creative story worlds and stunning artistic craft. It doesn't matter what genre you're into; there's a European comic that does it better than virtually any American book with a similar premise. Although a staggering number of geniuses occupy the field, few are as revered as Alejandro Jodorowsky.

Jodorowsky is responsible for some of the finest comics ever produced- with several emanating from his acclaimed partnership with the endlessly talented artist Moebius. Even though most comic fans may only know him from the partnership mentioned above, Jodorowsky has an insane array of books outside of The Incal and Madwoman of the Sacred Heart. In the video linked above, the YouTube channel Quinn's Ideas explains why the world within Jodorowsky's Metabarons might be his weirdest and best.