Amazon Prime video's Pantheon looks amazing

The leaps in adult animation over the last decade have been consistently impressive. Streaming services have not only increased the accessibility of adult animation but allowed for enough healthy competition to promote growth for all studios involved. While both Netflix and Amazon Prime have thrown their hat into the ring on premium anime, the latter has produced stunning entries in "traditional Western animation."

Last year, Prime debuted their animated adaptation of Robert Kirkman's Invincible to tremendous success and followed up with The Legend of Vox Machina in 2022. With both series garnering sizable fandoms and a second season, many animation enthusiasts have been waiting to see what show Amazon Prime Video will unveil next. Enter Prime's new series: Pantheon.

In the video linked above, you can check out some footage from Amazon Prime video's new science fiction series Pantheon. The first episode of the show is currently available on Prime Video.