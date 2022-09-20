Why is the Chairperson of the Republican party telling folks they'll die from touching a pill? Science says she's wrong

Republicans are suddenly concerned that just being near a drug will turn you into a foaming-at-the-mouth addict. The National Chairperson of the Republican party acts as if she believes that touching a fentanyl pill can kill someone. She heard it from another not-a-doctor, right?

McCarthy's false story about someone overdosing by touching a pill is further embellished by Ronna McDaniel: "You saw Kevin McCarthy tell the story last week of a 13-year-old that showed up at school w/those candy-looking fentanyl pills & it killed an official just by opening it" pic.twitter.com/frvzOrDGTy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 20, 2022

Doctors and science are pretty straightforward. You can not die from touching a pill. If you could transdermally absorb the drug so quickly and effectively that swallowing the pill, or injecting it, would be unnecessary then you should assume hospitals would not tell you to swallow the pill, let alone an injection.

