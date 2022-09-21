Coffin-shaped office chairs 'cause work is killing you

For the horror movie studio or goth clothing company that has everything — except these conference room coffin chairs.

Artist and maker, Chairbox, created The Last Shift Office Chair as a statement on office "grind culture" and the unhealthiness of sitting all day.

What's shocking is that it's widely accepted by society, it became a norm that we spend our lives at work slowly killing ourselves and getting almost nothing out of it. The whole grind culture is just wrong, it feels to me like voluntary slavery. We've been gaslit into thinking that this is life as it supposes to be. We sit in those coffins and generate value for the stakeholders, but once the time has come they nail the lid and roll us to the corporate cemetery.

[H/t Rusty Blazenhoff]

Images: Used by permission of the artist.