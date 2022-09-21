In the least gangster move ever, Rockstar Games enlists the FBI to handle the GTA VI leaks

Talk about not practicing what you preach. In a move that would make Jimmy "the Gent" pushover a phone booth, Rockstar games apparently forgot one of life's most essential rules. They didn't keep their mouth shut. In the end, we shouldn't be surprised, though. After all, as a major game company, they've been working around wires for decades. Even though we should've seen it coming, it still feels like someone stabbed me in the heart.

This weekend, a hacker leaked early development footage of the hotly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI. The footage looked impressive- albeit rough- and a few segments showcased the series' first female protagonist. Rockstar swiftly launched a statement that announced that they would continue to develop the game as planned despite the leaks. However, now it'll be difficult to take the game seriously, as the developer is working with the FBI to suss out the source of the leaks.

As reported by Eurogamer, the hacker who claimed responsibility also said they were behind the major cyber attack suffered by Uber on September 18. The taxi company has since released a blog postthat announced it is actively working with the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve the matter. Acknowledging that Rockstar had also suffered a breach, Uber said it believes the hacker is associated with Lapsus$, the group behind recent attacks on Nvidia, Microsoft, and Samsung.

