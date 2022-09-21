The X-Wing design that Star Wars forgot

Star Wars funfact: George Lucas himself designed the original X-Wing and it was inspired by a dragster. In fact, the first model for Lucas' X-Wing was build from a kit-bashed dragster model. But George's X-Wing design was never used. Or was it?

In this video by EC Henry, he looks at the history of the George's sketch, Colin Cantwell original X-Wing design and model, and whether that X-Wing (originally called a Dart) ever appeared in any space battle scene. Then, EC creates a fan lore backstory to position the Dart within the Star Wars canon.

Thumbnail: A New Hope promotional image, Lucasfilm, Ltd., Fair Use.