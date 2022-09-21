In 2021, nearly 300 million people visited the United States National Parks. At some point, many of those visitors had to poop. And depending on where they were in the park, that could mean a trip to a pit toilet. After all, beyond visitor centers, the natural environments aren't outfitted with centralized plumbing, septic tanks, or sewage systems. The video above explains the National Parks poop problem that lies at the intersection of logistics, sustainability, and policy.
US National Parks have a major human poop problem
