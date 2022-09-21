We're getting a new Iron Man game

The news is out! 🎉We couldn't be more thrilled to collaborate with @MarvelGames on an all-new single-player, action-adventure Iron Man game. While we're still in early development, this is an exciting new adventure for our studio: https://t.co/zpuT61TKtV pic.twitter.com/309lhm02dY — Motive (@MotiveStudio) September 20, 2022

Watching Iron Man become the backbone of the Marvel franchise was one of the oddest elements of the early MCU. Most comic fans that grew up on superheroes probably know the adage that "there are no bad characters, just bad execution" by heart. Reframing a superhero's importance only takes one definitive run or a creative team. Before Alan Moore lent his transformative touch to the character, Swamp Thing was a z-level character, and prior to Grant Morrison's groundbreaking take, Animal Man wasn't anyone's favorite hero. Who knew that Iron Man's most visionary creators would be Jon Favreau and Robert Downey Jr?

Now that both Favreau and Downey Jr have vacated Stark Tower, Motive studios are set to pick up the baton on Ol' Shell head's adventures in the video game world. According to Comic Book Resources, Motive studios, the company behind the Dead Space games, will lend their talents to a new Iron Man game.