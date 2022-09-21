Why do people in TV and films rarely say "goodbye" while on the phone

My wife and I were watching TV the other night and noticed that, on the show we were watching, family members talking to each other on the phone never said "I love you" or even "goodbye." Then, we were watching another show. Same thing.

This is certainly something I'd observed before and wondered about. So, I just did a search on the question and this answer came back.

Spoiler: It's to shave off seconds here and there on the program's running time.

Funfact: The slang for a superfluous moment like this is known as "shoe leather."

Thumbnail: Photo by Katrin Hauf on Unsplash