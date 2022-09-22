An overturned semi-truck "loses its load" and spilled sex toys all over an Oklahoma highway

Interstate 40 in Oklahoma was covered in sex toys after a truck spilled them during a crash. The helicopter cameraperson was able to get a decent enough shot to allow folks at home to ID they toys.

The toys were identified as the Adam & Eve G-Spot Touch Finger Vibe.

Yahoo:

The bizarre accident resulted in an awkward exchange between KWTV's anchor Lacey Lowery and the station's helicopter pilot Jim Gardner.

"This is a semi that overturned and lost its load here," Gardner said Lowery. "There is a lot of stuff to clean up."

Lowery asked, "Jim, can you tell what he's carrying there? What's all over the road?" Gardner paused before replying, "Not really. Maybe you can tell. I can't tell…There's a lot of stuff laying on the road…Whatever it is it's going to take a while to clean up."

Thankfully, the accident resulted in no injuries. Several lanes of the highway were closed while authorities worked to clean the mess up.