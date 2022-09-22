Teacher removed from Florida school after racist outburst goes viral

Florida's Manatee County School District confirmed Thursday that it had "removed" a teacher from class after a racist tirade went viral on Tik Tok. The video shows a teacher haranguing a student who refused to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance—a First Amendment right the Supreme Court has repeatedly enshrined. Denied the satisfaction of a response to his belligerent posturing, the Khaki-shortsed adult tells the student to "go back where you came from" and asks if he is "Mexican or Guatemalan." The student replies that he was born in the United States.

Manatee schools is refusing to name the teacher, reports NBC News, and his identity is the subject of widespread speculation online.

The poster of the video added in a comment that the teacher had already been "fired", without elaboration.