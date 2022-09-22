Listen to a hilarious trombone cover of a Beethoven song from a video game

Trombone Champ is a new video game available on Steam in which you … play trombone. No, seriously:

Trombone Champ is the world's first trombone-based rhythm music game. Unlike most music games, you can freely play any note at any time. You're not just following along with the music, you're actually playing the music! • Toot your way through over 20 tracks. The better you play, the more toots you earn!

• Collect all 50 Tromboner Cards!

• Baboons on nearly every screen!

• Improvise and play whatever you want in Freeplay Mode!

• Uncover the secrets of the Trombiverse and become the True Trombone Champ!

• Absolutely zero microtransactions!

• Playable with mouse and keyboard (recommended) or USB controllers (coming after launch)!

• Appropriate for all ages!

In a review of Trombone Champ for PC Gamer, writer Christoper Livingston captured this epic video of rhythmic tromboner challenges set to Beethoven's Fifth Symphony, and … honestly, I don't think it's possible to watch this video without cracking up.

The world's first trombone rhythm game is instantly a GOTY contender. And no, I'm not kidding. Turn up the volume and hear Beethoven like you've never heard it before. https://t.co/Qu7Cmkhjzc pic.twitter.com/jTXNdWx3Zm — PC Gamer (@pcgamer) September 20, 2022

In fact, the absurdity is what helped sell Livingston on the true delights of the game. From the review:

Yes, my performance was terrible and if Beethoven wasn't rolling over in his grave it was only because he'd already burst out of it, staggered around shrieking, and then vomited. But in Trombone Champ, playing the trombone badly is just as much fun as playing it well, which is just one reason why I love it. In fact, since trying out Trombone Champ for the first time this morning it's become—and this isn't a joke—a serious Game of the Year contender for me. It's a blast. Or rather, it's a toot.

Trombone Champ [Steam]

The world's first trombone rhythm game is instantly a GOTY contender [Christopher Livingston / PC Gamer]