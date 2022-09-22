The next 007 will have to serve for a decade

When the mantle of James Bond passed from the dashing Pierce Brosnan to Daniel Craig, people began to prophesize the franchise's end. Brosnan's definitive take on the character helped Bond retain his cultural relevance amongst a sea of competitors. Lest we forget, Brosnan's Bond was able to hold his own while running parallel to Schwarzenegger's box office dominance.

In retrospect, the reservations around Craig were silly. For starters, Craig had no intentions of dyeing his hair to match Brosnan's raven-colored do. Now that Craig has exited the role, the old song has begun anew. Despite the copious buzz around Idris Elba—who has become quite the box office draw—several fans have deemed the actor unfit to claim the role due to his ethnicity. However, even though throngs of Bond enthusiasts would love to Elba inhabit the role, one contractual obligation might make it impossible. According to Variety, the custodians of the Bond franchise are demanding at least a decade of service from their 007.