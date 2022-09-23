Hitler wannabe who rioted at Capitol jailed for four years

Timothy Hale-Cusanelli was a naval contractor with security clearance. Timothy Hale-Cusanelli joined in the sacking of the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6. Timothy Hale-Cusanelli posed as his idol Adolf Hitler in a series of menacing yet hilarious selfies. Timothy Hale-Cusanelli is off to jail for the next few years.

Hale-Cusanelli, who was the seventh riot defendant to go on trial, is among a handful of accused who were on active duty in the military when he joined other Trump supporters in raiding Congress as it met to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election. Prosecutors said he openly espoused white supremacist and anti-Semitic ideologies, even sporting an Adolf Hitler-style moustache at work, and hoped for a second US civil war. They added that, over the course of an internal Navy probe into Hale-Cusanelli, 34 of his colleagues said he held "extremist or radical views pertaining to the Jewish people, minorities and women".