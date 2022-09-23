"I'm done saying sorry" says Alex Jones at his latest farcicial court appearance

Infowars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones got to turn another courtroom into a bully pulpit and advertising platform yesterday. Jones was appearing in the Connecticut defamation case filed by eight of the Sandy Hook families he falsely accused of hoaxing their childrens' murders. Jones has already been found liable and the jury is determining how much to award his victims.

Bellis, who had previously warned Jones that some of his outbursts were a violation of court rules, reminded the Infowars founder that he was in a "court of law" and is required to follow her instructions.

This first minute and ten seconds of this court footage is the set up to an incredible moment that TV fiction could not execute more hilariously. Wait for the pan right!