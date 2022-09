A Michigan State Police (MSP) officer's dashcam captured this fantastic video of a deer seemingly leaping right over a speeding car as the small herd races across the road. (Yes, it's possible that the deer was actually just behind the car while in the air but it's still damn impressive.)

MSP reminds us that "If deer cross your path – apply controlled braking; steer straight; don't swerve."

Also, what do you call a deer that's blind in one eye? No eye deer! (Say it aloud.)