No charges recommended for teen sex suspect Matt Gaetz

After a lengthy investigation of his relationship with a 17-year-old girl, Republican congressman Matt Gaetz is unlikely to face charges after prosecutors decided the witnesses were not credible enough to put before jurors. A final decision has not been made.

The case revolves around the Republican's alleged relationship with a then-17 year old, and a 2018 trip in which he brought her, along with several other women, to the Bahamas. The international travel raised questions about whether Gaetz had violated federal sex-trafficking laws. The congressman has repeatedly denied these accusations and insisted the only time he had sex with a 17-year-old was when he was the same age. The two central witnesses in the probe included Gaetz' ex-girlfriend and a former friend of Gaetz's, Joel Greenberg, whose own sex-trafficking case led investigators to Gaetz. Prosecutors were investigating whether Greenberg and Gaetz both had sex with the same underage teenager.

To recap: Gaetz pal Joel Greenberg gets a nice plea deal on sex trafficking and fraud charges for becoming a witness against Gaetz, but Gaetz walks because Joel Greenberg is a convicted sex trafficker and fraudster and therefore an unreliable witness.

While you're here, the given wisdom among media concerning investigations and Trump:

1: Suggesting that something will come of it is great for business.

2: Nothing is going to come of any of it beyond trivial tax penalties, etc.