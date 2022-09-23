Save 74% off an expertly refurbished Apple MacBook Air this month

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

From watches to earbuds to computers, Apple products are some of the most dependable on the market, especially for working professionals. But with that reliability comes pretty gnarly price tags. And while the idea of a shiny new Mac is enough to keep you smiling through next Tuesday, the idea of spending full price on one might have your stomach in one big knot.

Just because you don't have upwards of $1,200 to spend on a new Apple gadget doesn't mean you should miss out on all the company has to offer. Buying refurbished can give you a perfectly functioning laptop without breaking the bank. For example, this exquisitely-priced 13.3-inch Apple MacBook Air is available for just $413.99 during our Refurbished Event, which runs from September 17 through 30. And unlike other deals you may find out there, this one doesn't require any special codes or coupons.

While buying a high-caliber electronic like an Apple MacBook Air may make you feel uneasy, there really is nothing to be concerned about. That's because this model was run through a series of rigorous tests and still earned a grade-A rating, deeming it nearly good as new with very minimal (if any) scuffing on its exterior. But after being on it for just a minute or two, you'll quickly realize it's in mint condition.

The Apple MacBook Air has all the great features you hope for in a Mac, including a crystal-clear display, enhanced processing power for all your digital tasks, Intel HD Graphics 6000 for smooth graphical workloads, and more. It also contains WiFi, so you can log online from just about anywhere with a wireless connection. The laptop also has Bluetooth to seamlessly connect to wireless gadgets like your favorite earbuds. It even boasts a 12-hour battery life, perfect for those who don't want to be attached to a wall outlet while they work, surf the net, and whatever else.

During our Refurbished Event, you can get a grade-A refurbished 2017 Apple MacBook Air in silver at 74% off, making it just $413.99 — no coupon required.

Prices subject to change.