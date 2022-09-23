This emergency-ready solar rechargeable flashlight is over half off

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

When you're out camping or hiking, you may sometimes run into emergencies where a standard battery-operated flashlight just won't cut it, let alone your smartphone's flashlight. In these cases, you'll be glad you were carrying a reliable, ultra-bright flashlight that brightens up the situation. For example, a rechargeable LED solar flashlight like the Beam Me Up might be one of the strongest options in its price range. It's just $25.99 or 58% off right now.

The Beam Me Up by Home Essentials uses eight LEDs to deliver 1,000 lumens, which is about as strong as a 75W lamp. The headlights are designed to shoot for distance and open your eyes to what might lie ahead, and you're given three lighting options: strong, low, and burst. On top of that, it also has a COB side light for floodlighting.

This solar-powered flashlight is also quite user-friendly. With just one switch button, you can cycle through the different lighting modes. Plus, it's waterproof and can withstand rough weather conditions like rain, snow, and fog.

Best of all, the Beam Me UP has a long-lasting, eco-friendly battery. You can charge the 1,200mAh high-capacity lithium battery via a USB port within three to five hours. As a perk, there's a small polysilicon solar panel that's not only great for the environment but can constantly be charged directly from sunlight.

All these capabilities and functions make the Beam Me UP flashlight ideal for outdoor activities like camping, hiking, fishing, rock climbing, and more. Not to mention, it might be your life-saver during emergencies like floods, hurricanes, snow storms, and power outages. You may even find it helpful in hands-on industries like construction.

Why have an ordinary flashlight when you can have an extraordinary one? You can get your hands on the Beam Me Up flashlight for just $25.99, down from $62.

Prices subject to change.