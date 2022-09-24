Captivating video art made from wood engravings

Popkin

"La Mano: The Burning of Engraved Wooden Plates" is a film by Adolpho Avril and Fabian Dores Pais. The film is made from footage of a series of wood engravings that I find deeply intriguing. I love the simplicity and ghostly quality of the characters and figures engraved into the wood. This film, which was an entry into the 2019 Raw Vision short film competition,  brings the engravings to life.