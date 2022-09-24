Construction Ceiling by Françoise Vogel is an artistic short film that will make your brain spin in circles

Here's an awesome art film called Faux Plafond by Françoise Vogel. It will make your brain spin around in circles as you watch people inside bubbles walk around a house that operates like a rotating hamster wheel from another dimension. Although the people seem completely unphased by their gravity-defying house, one of them takes the time to fix a crooked picture on the wall. They also go to outer space (with their house), throw soccer balls and tiny moons into the air, and jump around on a planet like it's a trampoline. I like these people and want to be their friend.