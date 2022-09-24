Flora is a short stop motion film about a decaying creature made from vegetables

I've never empathized with a salad before until I watched this video. Flora by Jan Sevankmajer is a surreal stop motion film featuring a creature made from vegetables. The vegetables begin to decay at an alarming rate, with maggots galore. The poor vegetable creature has to lay there helplessly as it ripens and rots. A piece of advice: don't watch this video right before dinner.

From Youtube:

"Short animation by Jan Sevankmajer – Czech surrealist artist and filmmaker. His work spans several media. He is known for his surreal animations and features, which have greatly influenced other artists such as Tim Burton, Terry Gilliam, the Brothers Quay, Shane Acker, and many others."

