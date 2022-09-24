Psycho by Eddie Noak: a country song that tells a chilling horror story

Halloween time is approaching us, and Psycho by Eddie Noack is one of my favorite songs to blast during the spooky season. The song was originally written by Leon Payne and this version was recorded by Noak in 1968. and This fantastically creepy murder ballad is written from the (fictional) perspective of a killer. The melody may be sweet and warm sounding, but the lyrics are straight out of a horror film. This contrast adds a whole other level of eeriness to the song.

(Shutterstock)