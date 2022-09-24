Spiritual jazz pioneer Pharoah Sanders, RIP

The great Pharoah Sanders, a pioneering spiritual and avant-garde jazz saxophonist who first gained great acclaim in John Coltrane's 1960s bands, has died at age 81.

"If you're in the song, keep on playing," he said in a 2020 interview with The New Yorker.

Farrell Sanders was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, eventually moving to Oakland, California and then New York City where he played with Sun Ra who nicknamed him Pharoah.

From Pitchfork: