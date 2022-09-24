The "Top Gun:Maverick" trailer, but in LEGO

A fun Saturday treat:
Image: Screen grab
When Illumination's Super Mario movie hits theaters next year, it will have been 30 years since Nintendo tried to bring everyone's favorite Italian plumber to the big screen. And while some may argue that the Bob Hoskins-led Super Mario Bros. movie is a misunderstood gem, its legacy as an epic film flop is indisputable. The movie bombed so… READ THE REST
The Rock might be the biggest, and John Cena might be the funniest, but Batista is the best when it comes to actors that hail from the WWE. Just take a look at Dave Bautista's career. Unlike The Rock and Cena, who star in generic- yet wonderfully entertaining-action comedy flicks, Bautista is routinely cast in… READ THE REST
Before Scorsese split cinephiles in half like Moses at the Red sea with his comments about Marvel films, there was Alejandro G. Iñárritu. As he readied his film Birdman for release, Iñárritu did a press run detailing the movie's themes and how little he cared for the growing Marvel Cinematic Universe. The crux of his argument- similar… READ THE REST
