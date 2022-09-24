Vince Gilligan has a new show lined up with Apple TV

After the success of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, Vince Gilligan can basically name his price wherever he goes in Hollywood. Gilligan, who sat on Breaking Bad's unsold pilot for years, is now regarded as one of the most visionary showrunners in the game. When Better Call Saul came to an end a few months ago, the rumor mill surrounding Gilligan's next project began to spin into overdrive. Fans and industry insiders alike couldn't help but wonder what other tricks Gilligan had up his sleeve. Would he go back to the well with another show set in the Breaking Bad universe? Or would he live up to the daring and visionary label he earned after producing 14 years of peerless television?

According to Variety, Gilligan is making the jump to Apple TV with a new show starring Better Call Saul alum Rhea Seehorn. At this point, all other details surrounding the show's plot and premise are unknown.