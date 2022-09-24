Watch how easy it is for a rat swim up into a toilet

Have you ever been struck with the sudden fear that a rat is going to wiggle its way up your toilet and bite your bum? If you were living in bliss, unaware of this phenomenon, I'm sorry for breaking the news to you: rats CAN sometimes do this. Watch to see how rats can find their way from the sewer and into your potty. Although it's rare, rats will use air pockets to make their way up the toilet plumbing. Have fun sitting on your toilet tonight!