Cartoonist Kayfabe talks paintings by Robert Williams, founder of Juxtapoz magazine and ZAP comix artist

Popkin

In this video, Cartoonist Kayfabe talks about paintings by Robert Williams, founder of Juxtapoz magazine and ZAP comix artist. It was a lot of fun listening to the in-depth conversation about Williams' art in the video. The featured book is called Views from a Tortured Libido, a book featuring 60 of Williams's paintings with an introduction by Dr. Timothy Leary. The wacky, surreal masterpieces in the book will overload your senses with hot rods, monsters, and girls in bikinis galore. 