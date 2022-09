Reports of a military coup in China spread this weekend, claiming that top a PLA general had taken control and that president Xi Jinping was under house arrest. None of it was true, much of it was instantly debunked, but truth is dead and all hell broke loose on social media—for as long as the bot campaign lasted, anyway.

Since last night I analyzed close to 2000+ accounts amplifying the hashtag #chinacoup. Despite this graph not being pretty enough given the large dataset, I figured out a bunch of accounts with significantly low followers that acted as the key disseminators of the rumor. pic.twitter.com/8PtfobJ6hk — Atandra Ray (@atandra_ray) September 25, 2022

Maybe we shouldn't be trusting LoliWifeGroomer as a breaking news source after all.