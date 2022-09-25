Have you ever felt ravenous over a can of tuna fish while frantically searching for a can opener without any luck? These lifehacks will help you open the can in various ways that don't involve the use of a can opener. If you don't have any tools at all, you can simply take your can outside and find a rough surface such as a rock or concrete. Then, flip the can upside down and rub the top of it along the rough surface with force until the seal is broken. If you have a knife, screwdriver, or spoon handy, the article also explains how to use those to pop off that lid. Now, I will never have to face any obstacles between me and my canned tuna again!
How to open a can without a can opener
- canned food
- life hack
- useful
