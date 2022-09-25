

Mr. Cherry holds the world record for most nuts crushed in a minute by sitting on them. Cherry is a Japanese comedian who currently holds 26 Guinness world records in total. A few of his records include most dried peas moved using a straw in 30 seconds, longest duration to spin a fidget spinner on the nose, most drink coasters flipped and caught with chopsticks in one minute, and more. His ability to crush walnuts with his butt is pretty remarkable. He broke the world record for this particular skill in February of 2022. You can read an interview with Mr. Cherry here.