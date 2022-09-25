The dangerous world of underwater welding

Underwater welding is one of the most dangerous jobs out there, and this video explains why. Underwater welders work grueling hours and can sometimes spend 80 hours working per week. They descend as deep as 1,300 feet. All of the risks associated with scuba diving apply to underwater welders. Beyond that, the extreme heat produced by the welding can lead to fatal explosions. One little mistake could lead to catastrophic consequences. I have great respect for anyone who does this difficult and risky job.