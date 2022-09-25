Tihngs is one of my favorite instagram accounts to find inspiration on. It's filled with an incredible assortment of antique treasures. From unique hand-carved wooden spoons to old and unusual dolls, this page is always interesting to browse. I love looking at each object and wondering about its story and past life. I'd be thrilled to see this collection in person someday.
"Tihngs" is a wonderful curation of unique antiques
