Fake video games, real art

Artist Claire Hummel, working with Erik Wolpaw and Jay Pinkerton, created an alarmingly convincing set of logos and cover art for games that don't exist. These were easter eggs in the Steam Summer Sale and their nonexistence doubtless disappointed many of those who saw them, such is the polish given to "Dead Seagull Zoo Magnate", "It's Probably Fine" and "The Consecration of Esthme". In a parallel universe, the latter surely cleaned up at the Tragic Walking Simulator Awards in 2014. [via]
Hummel:
The idea for this sale was to design a bunch of relatively convincing key art to hide in the Steam storefront, but that would be a little weird on second glance—Erik Wolpaw and Jay Pinkerton came up with the names/descriptions for all of Clorthax's fake games, and then I just tried to match their energy in the final art.