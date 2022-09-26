Fake video games, real art

Artist Claire Hummel, working with Erik Wolpaw and Jay Pinkerton, created an alarmingly convincing set of logos and cover art for games that don't exist. These were easter eggs in the Steam Summer Sale and their nonexistence doubtless disappointed many of those who saw them, such is the polish given to "Dead Seagull Zoo Magnate", "It's Probably Fine" and "The Consecration of Esthme". In a parallel universe, the latter surely cleaned up at the Tragic Walking Simulator Awards in 2014. [via]

