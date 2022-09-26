"Girls who code" book series banned by a Pennsylvania school district

Continuing to demonstrate how evil the Christian Fascist movement is, in the United States, Central York school district in Pennsylvania has banned a popular book series that helps girls learn computer programming.
Exactly how is having STEM materials focused on engaging girls "too activist?" Who knows, these people are just salting the earth.
The books are four of more than 1,500 unique book titles that have been banned by schools across the country after conservative pushes to censor books. According to a report released by Pen America in April, 138 school districts across 32 states have banned books from their classrooms and school libraries.
A recent update to Pen America's banned book index said the Central York school district last year banned the books The Friendship Code, Team BFF: Race to the Finish!, Lights, Music, Code! and Spotlight on Coding Club!. The school district has over 400 banned titles on the index.
…
The Central York school district did not immediately respond to request for comment on its ban of the Girls Who Code series.
The series features a group of girls who become friends in their school's coding club. The series is in partnership with Girls Who Code, a non-profit that runs computer coding clubs and programming in schools for girls.
The CEO and founder of Girls Who Code, Reshma Saujani, expressed her anger over the series being banned.