Putin bestows Russian citizenship upon Edward Snowden

As many Russian citizens are fleeing to any country that will take them, trying to avoid serving in Putin's unjust war in Ukraine, Edward Snowden has become a proud Russian national.

CNN:

President Vladimir Putin has granted former US National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden Russian citizenship, according to an official decree published on the Russian government portal Monday.

Snowden, who admitted to leaking information about US surveillance programs to the press, has been in Russia since 2013. He is facing espionage charges in the US and up to 30 years in prison.