This Alex Toth Annie show could've been amazing

As incredible as comic book superheroes are, some of the superheroes designed for television could easily give them a run for their money. In the 60s, characters like Space Ghost, Birdman, and Mightor became as firmly entrenched in the public consciousness as The Hulk, Spider-Man, and the Fantastic Four. Like Jack Kirby, the architect behind the latter trio of characters mentioned above, Alex Toth, who created the former trio, possessed an unrelenting reservoir of creativity. During his tenure at Hanna-Barbera, Toth helped create some of the most iconic cartoon superheroes of all time.

One of Toth's ideas that never saw the light of day was a cartoon about Little Orphan Annie. In the sketches sprinkled throughout this blog post, you can check out some of Toth's designs for an Annie cartoon that would have come out in the early 90s. The sketches not only highlight Toth's impeccable design sensibilities but his unparalleled ability to communicate volumes with only a few lines.