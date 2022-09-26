Trump's right-hand man and an insurrectionist leader were texting one another

There is no question Mark Meadows was texting with election conspiracy fanboi Phil Waldron and being kept appraised of his efforts to steal the election in Arizona. Who may never know precisely who called one of the rebels during their attack on the US Capitol from the White House, but we know the 9-second phone call was placed and answered.

CNN:

Phil Waldron, an early proponent of various election-related conspiracy theories, texted Meadows on December 23 that an Arizona judge had dismissed a lawsuit filed by friendly GOP lawmakers there. The suit demanded state election officials hand over voting machines and other election equipment, as part of the hunt for evidence to support Trump's baseless claims of voter fraud.

In relaying the news to Meadows, Waldron said the decision would allow opponents to engage in "delay tactics" preventing Waldron and his associates from immediately accessing machines. Waldron also characterized Arizona as "our lead domino we were counting on to start the cascade," referring to similar efforts in other states like Georgia.

"Pathetic," Meadows responded.

The messages, which have not been previously reported, shed new light on how Waldron's reach extended into the highest levels of the White House and the extent to which Meadows was kept abreast of plans for accessing voting machines, a topic sources tell CNN, and court documents suggest, is of particular interest to state and federal prosecutors probing efforts to overturn the 2020 election.