In a superbly edited video, you can see the construction of a player-piano-like device from Lego pieces that causes little mallets to tap switches and play an electronic drum synthesizer. Different rhythms can be programmed by inserting pegs on a Lego conveyor belt.
Video: how to make a cool drum machine with Lego bricks
