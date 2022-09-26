The Honest Guide YouTube channel asked viewers to send in their videos of scammers trying to rip them off in popular tourist destinations. They include the out-of-gas scam, the fake deaf-mute scam, the money exchange scam, and the cups-and-ball scam. One of the scammers got so mad about being exposed that she started throwing rocks at her intended victim.
Watch street scammers get busted as they are scamming￼
Counter-scam AI tricks fraudsters into disclosing their own bank information
Kitboga, an entertaining scambaiter who toys with fraudsters trying to bilk him out of money, claims a stunning new weapon at his disposal: a bespoke AI chatbot that's so convincing it has tricked scammers into giving it their bank information, so confident are they they've found a sucker. I built an artificial intelligence that not… READ THE REST
Walmart selling cheap 30-terabyte SSD—and it is of course a scam
To anyone clued in to the tech, Walmart's "M.2 Mini Solid State Drive"'s 30 terabyte capacity and cheap price immediately mark it as a scam. Also offered on Ali Express, the gadget is a mix of crude and cunning fakery aimed at less savvy shoppers: the hardware is two hotglued SD cards with a misreported… READ THE REST
Criminal gang operated fake police station down the road from a real one
A gang of criminals in India's Bihar state established a fake police station just down the road from a real one, and operated the faux precinct for eight months. It's not uncommon for scammers to dress up as cops to rip off unsuspecting marks, but the real police say this is the first they've heard… READ THE REST
