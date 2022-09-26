Watch street scammers get busted as they are scamming￼

Mark Frauenfelder
Threestars Johnny/Shutterstock.com

The Honest Guide YouTube channel asked viewers to send in their videos of scammers trying to rip them off in popular tourist destinations. They include the out-of-gas scam, the fake deaf-mute scam, the money exchange scam, and the cups-and-ball scam. One of the scammers got so mad about being exposed that she started throwing rocks at her intended victim.