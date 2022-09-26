Watch the trailer for the forthcoming Last of Us TV series, based on the hit video game

HBO debuted the first trailer for The Last of Us, heralding the arrival of a brand-new post-apocalyptic universe on the network. The series is scheduled for 2023.

Craig Mazin, author and creator of HBO's Chernobyl, created the series. Neil Druckmann from Naughty Dog, the studio that created both of The Last of Us video games, is in charge of developing and executive producing the show.

Like the game, the series features survivors Joel and Ellie trying to survive as they cross a country populated by zombie-like monsters and deal with undiseased humans, of both the nice and mean variety.