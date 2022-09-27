Avatar's re-release went surprisingly well

The biggest movie everyone forgot is back! Avatar made $30 million this weekend, $10 million coming from the US of A. Once the largest grossing movie of all time, Avatar has not had the outside-the-theater fan reaction other prominent properties have had. I understand a ride at Walt Disney World is based on it, but I have never been interested.

$30 million for a 30-year-old movie is pretty darn good.

Yahoo:

"Avatar" was the biggest movie in the world over the weekend — again.

James Cameron's 2009 sci-fi epic was re-released to theaters ahead of the December debut of its long-awaited sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water." It grossed $30.5 million globally, $10 million of which came from North America.

The strong box office for the 13-year-old movie is a good sign for "The Way of Water's" chances.