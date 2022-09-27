Couple who turned a waterfall blue for their gender reveal party are under investigation for environmental damage

A couple in Brazil added a large amount of blue dye into the Queima Pé river to make a waterfall turn blue for their gender reveal party. After posting the video to social media, many people were outraged, and now environmental authorities are investigating the incident as a case of environmental damage.
The river is the water source for the town of Tangará da Serra, which is in a drought-stricken area.
From Insider:
The Secretary of State for the Environment of Mato Grosso (SEMA) released a statement saying that it would be investigating the couple to determine what products were used to dye the waterfall and if there is any environmental damage. The statement, published by Brazilian news site G1, noted that six officials — two from SEMA and four from the municipality of Tangará da Serra — were on-site investigating the incident.