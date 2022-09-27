Couple who turned a waterfall blue for their gender reveal party are under investigation for environmental damage

A couple in Brazil added a large amount of blue dye into the Queima Pé river to make a waterfall turn blue for their gender reveal party. After posting the video to social media, many people were outraged, and now environmental authorities are investigating the incident as a case of environmental damage.

The river is the water source for the town of Tangará da Serra, which is in a drought-stricken area.

Click to expand

From Insider: