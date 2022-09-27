If you like watching and listening to animals eat, I've got a subreddit for you

I'm back, with another subreddit you should join if you love cute animals. Check out r/AnimalsMonching, where you'll be delighted by all kinds of animals—including this panda, this rabbit, and this tortoise—cronching, monching, slurping, snortsnooting, and more!

For whatever reason (well, it's probably because animals are infinitely better than humans in every way), while I'm always incredibly annoyed by the sights and sounds of humans eating, I find that the sound of animals devouring food is music to my ears. Enjoy all the animal monchings you can possibly imagine!