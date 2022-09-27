On day before election, Roger Stone said on video, "F*ck the voting, let's get right to the violence. Shoot to kill."

A film crew, making a documentary about Trump pardonee Roger Stone called A Storm Foretold, provided CNN with a pre-election video in which Stone can be heard saying, "Fuck the voting, let's get right to the violence. Shoot to kill. See an antifa? Shoot to kill. Fuck 'em. Done with this bullshit."

For his part, Stone is claiming the video is doctored. "CNN airs fraudulent deep fake videos and expects anyone to believe them based on their long history of lies," he posted on Telegram. "F*ck Don Lemon. Let CNN or anyone else produce any proof that I knew in advance about, participated in or condoned any illegal act on January 6 or any other day."