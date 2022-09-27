The high stakes elections in Brazil and the threat of a January 6-style insurrection

In this segment on Last Week Tonight, John Oliver discusses the unsettling situation in Brazil with their upcoming general election (Oct 2). Current right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro is doing everything by the Trump playbook and already claiming election fraud if he loses, even in the first round, and J6-like riots in response to such an outcome. The truly alarming thing is that, unlike Trump, Bolsonaro has the military on his side.

Come for the unsettling international political news, stay to see John Oliver address the Brazilian people in Portuguese while wielding nunchucks.

Thumbnail: Alan Santos, CC BY 2.0